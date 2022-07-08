Advertisement

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Details are limited and police say the incident is under investigation.

