Deputies: Man wanted on warrant now facing home invasion charge

Brett E. Benters, 38, is charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery/ strangle,...
Brett E. Benters, 38, is charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery/ strangle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon.(KWQC/Whiteside County Sheriff's)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon man wanted on a Lee County warrant was arrested Thursday and charged with home invasion.

Brett E. Benters, 38, is charged with home invasion, a Class X Felony; aggravated domestic battery/ strangle, a Class 2 Felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; a Class 3 Felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Whiteside County deputies were requested to locate Benters wanted on a Lee County warrant Thursday about 4:40 p.m.

Deputies checked multiple locations for Benters, according to officials. Benters was found during a check at a family member’s residence in rural Sterling, he was arrested on an outstanding Lee County for Violation of Court Order.

According to deputies, they learned while investigating, Benters allegedly unlawfully forced his way into the home. Once in the house, Benters and a family member fought, and a firearm was shot inside and outside the residence. No one was hit by the shots fired.

Benters and a family member were treated at a local hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

According to court records, Benters’s bond was set at $100,000.

