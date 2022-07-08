Diamond Rio headlines Walcott Truckers Jamboree
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.
Diamond Rio is a Grammy Award-winning group with multiple top 10 singles, platinum and gold albums.
Their performance begins at 7 p.m. on July 15.
Admission, parking, and concerts are free.
The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree includes:
- A Super Truck Beauty Contest.
- Antique Truck Display.
- Iowa pork chop cookout.
- Venders.
- Trucker Olympics.
- Two firework displays.
- A 100th birthday party for the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1922 Walter Sno-Fighter.
Complimentary shuttles are provided from the parking area to the event grounds.
The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is held July 14-16 at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa.
