Diamond Rio headlines Walcott Truckers Jamboree

Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.
By Marianna Novak
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.

The 43rd Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree welcomes Diamond Rio as the festival’s headliner.

Diamond Rio is a Grammy Award-winning group with multiple top 10 singles, platinum and gold albums.

Their performance begins at 7 p.m. on July 15.

Admission, parking, and concerts are free.

The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree includes:

  • A Super Truck Beauty Contest.
  • Antique Truck Display.
  • Iowa pork chop cookout.
  • Venders.
  • Trucker Olympics.
  • Two firework displays.
  • A 100th birthday party for the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1922 Walter Sno-Fighter.

Complimentary shuttles are provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is held July 14-16 at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa.

