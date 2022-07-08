The Figge Art Museum participates in an art lending program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is participating in the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, a museum art lending program that displays a variety of American art.

“With this opportunity, we are able to showcase works that otherwise would be invisible or not available to the public,” said Andrew Wallace, the Figge Art Museum’s director of collections and exhibitions. “We feel very strongly that we represent those communities that come from all kinds of backgrounds, and it is important that people understand that we aren’t seeing art through a single lens, but we are seeing art through a broad lens.”

As a part of the Art Bridges Collection Loan Partnership, the Figge Art Museum is displaying 13 pieces of art from the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. A goal of the program is to increase the display of underrepresented groups, including women artists, and both the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities.

“[It’s] demonstrating the fact that women have been a critical part of art created from a variety of backgrounds,” Wallace said. “Most of the visitors that come to this museum are women, and it is important for us, especially young people coming through, whether it is creative arts academy or the k-12 system, they get a chance to see works from a wider variety of artists than they ever would have a dozen years ago.”

Wallace said the Figge Art Museum will mix its collection with the Joslyn collection to give visitors an opportunity to reflect and explore the current issues portrayed in the artwork.

“We feel that by doing this, presenting the work in this way, visitors will be open to making up their own minds. It gives virtually anybody the opportunity to come in and make their own comparisons, draw their own conclusions, and enjoy,” Wallace said.

Visitors do have some time to go see the new art, As the Joslyn collection will be on display through September 2023.

The Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport is offering free admission for the rest of July.

