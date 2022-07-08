Advertisement

I80 Truckstop kicks off 43rd Anniversary of the Walcott Truckers Jamboree July 14

Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.
By Marianna Novak
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa I80 Truckstop is excited to announce their 2022 Jamboree, from concerts to Olympic activities.

The 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree kicks off July 14.

All admission, parking, and concerts are free to the public.

The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree includes:

  • A Super Truck Beauty Contest.
  • Antique Truck Display.
  • Iowa pork chop cookout.
  • Venders.
  • Trucker Olympics.
  • Two firework displays.
  • A 100th birthday party for the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1922 Walter Sno-Fighter.

Diamond Rio will headline the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.

Diamond Rio is a Grammy Award-winning group with multiple top 10 singles, platinum, and gold albums.

Their performance begins at 7 p.m. on July 15.

Complimentary shuttles are provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is held July 14-16 at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa.

