Advertisement

Iowa’s Barta doubts Big Ten expands further ‘in near future’

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game...
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the Big Ten has received inquiries from schools interested in becoming members in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced.

He said he doubts the conference will expand further in the near future.

The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference. Barta says conference leaders discussed Notre Dame last year after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC by 2025.

Barta said if Notre Dame applied to the Big Ten, he probably would be supportive.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal four years after toddler drowns
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns
Bettendorf police are seeking any information on the photographed tan Lincoln Town Car with...
CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief

Latest News

High School Softball: July 7th
Davenport North and Central DeWitt advance in high school softball playoffs
"Carlos Duncan's legacy will definitely be all the lives that he’s changed in the community and...
Galesburg community remembers the legacy of local boxing icon and youth advocate
Wilton, IA
Wilton, Durant run rule their way to the next round
High School Sports: July 5th
High School Sports: July 5th