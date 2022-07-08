Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography, extortion charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Fulton, Missouri man was sentenced Thursday to 360 months; or 30 years; in federal prison for the production of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort charges.

Chad Alan Craghead, 45, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Craghead engaged in “sextortion” for nearly two years, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. At the time, he was an elementary and middle school teacher and high school track coach.

Craghead posed as a teenage boy online to get nude pictures from a 16-year-old girl, according to the media release. He made a second false identity to get additional photos from the same 16-year-old, threatening to release the photos he already had to her friends and family if she did not send more. Craghead over several months extorted the girl by sending photos of her home, referencing her family by name, and sending photos of her sister.

According to the release, Craghead also extorted a second minor, he threatened to release the 16-year-old’s photos if the second minor did not send the nude photos and videos he demanded. After sending videos, Craghead continued to exploit the minor by threatening to release the videos he already had, if she did not continue to send more.

The FBI located several Snapchat accounts associated with Craghead, that he had other minor girls across the county, as young as 12 and 13, who sent Craghead nude photos or he attempted to get photos from them, the release said.

According to the release, Craghead took the identity of a girl he extorted, created social media accounts, and got two child pornography materials with the intent to blackmail them.

Craghead told the girl he did it because she refused his demands, the release said. The FBI observed the same “sextortion” pattern of conduct with all identified victims, the release said. The victims reported feeling fear, distrust, and distress due to Craghead’s conduct.

The Muscatine Police Department invested the case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.

