Muscatine officer receives life saving award

Lieutenant Jeff Jirak is awarded for saving female’s life.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine police officer received the Life Saving Award on his 30th anniversary of service to the Muscatine community.

Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was presented this award by Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark during the Muscatine City Council meeting on July 7.

According to the city in a media release, the citation reads, “On June 23, 2022, Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was on patrol and dispatched Muscatine Community College Dorms for a female who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lt. Jirak was met by a distraught female who led him to the apartment where the female was located.”

“Lieutenant Jirak noticed the female was purple, blue in the face, and was not breathing. He immediately took over chest compressions and continued to do so until the Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene. Lt. Jirak performed CPR on the female for approx. two (2) minutes. The Muscatine Fire Department arrived on scene and found that the female’s pulse was back. Lt. Jirak’s quick actions on scene are what saved this female’s life, by remaining calm during a critical incident and performing CPR on the female.”

The Life Saving Medal is an award given to an officer who, while acting in their scope of duties, saves the life of another person. Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was nominated for this award by his supervisor, Lt. Anthony Kies, and the Muscatine Chief of Police, Brett Talkington.

