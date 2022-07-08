Advertisement

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday.

Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.

Nicholas Bogs of Carbon Cliff, IL was the driver of the 2007 GMC Pick-up, and Alison Schmulbach of Champaign, IL was the driver of the 2018 Honda CRV, according to the press release.

Deputies say reports show a “2018 Mercedes was slowed or stopped in the travel section of the road when it was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Pick-up with a 2018 Honda CRV rear-ending the pick-up.”

Scott County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

