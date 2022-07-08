Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday.

Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.

Nicholas Bogs of Carbon Cliff, IL was the driver of the 2007 GMC Pick-up, and Alison Schmulbach of Champaign, IL was the driver of the 2018 Honda CRV, according to the press release.

Deputies say reports show a “2018 Mercedes was slowed or stopped in the travel section of the road when it was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Pick-up with a 2018 Honda CRV rear-ending the pick-up.”

Scott County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.