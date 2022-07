DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Everyone is welcome at Davenport Station 6, July 9, to celebrate 140 years of service.

This Saturday, the Davenport Fire Department is hosting an open house at Station 6.

The department is celebrating 140 years.

The open house is located at 1735 West Pleasant Street from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m.

