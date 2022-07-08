Putnam Museum to host a sensory-friendly film screening on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Putnam Museum is showing a special sensory-friendly screening of the popular summer film, Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef on July 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, talks about the sensory-friendly film showings which are done in traditional 2D rather than the 3D technology. This is because 3D can overstimulate the senses for some viewers. The film’s audio will be played at a lower volume and will be shown with dimmed lights so the screen won’t appear as bright.

This sensory-friendly screening also allows for more freedom to move around and make noise in the theater. There will also be a “chill out zone” outside of the theater.

Who can benefit from a sensory friendly film?

Individuals with autism

People suffering from PTSD

Young kids who may not be able to sit quietly during a movie in a dark theater

Anyone with sensory sensitivities

The showing is open to any families who might find it helpful. To learn more, visit here or call 563-324-1933.

