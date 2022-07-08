Advertisement

Putnam Museum to host a sensory-friendly film screening on Sunday

Putnam Museum to show sensory-friendly film on Sunday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Putnam Museum is showing a special sensory-friendly screening of the popular summer film, Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef on July 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, talks about the sensory-friendly film showings which are done in traditional 2D rather than the 3D technology. This is because 3D can overstimulate the senses for some viewers. The film’s audio will be played at a lower volume and will be shown with dimmed lights so the screen won’t appear as bright.

This sensory-friendly screening also allows for more freedom to move around and make noise in the theater. There will also be a “chill out zone” outside of the theater.

Who can benefit from a sensory friendly film?

  • Individuals with autism
  • People suffering from PTSD
  • Young kids who may not be able to sit quietly during a movie in a dark theater
  • Anyone with sensory sensitivities

The showing is open to any families who might find it helpful. To learn more, visit here or call 563-324-1933.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal four years after toddler drowns
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns
According to Crime Stoppers, Webb was arrested from a tip on July 4.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested

Latest News

Cinderella at Prospect Park July 8-17
‘Cinderella’ will grace to the stage at Prospect Park Auditorium starting Friday
Tiki Tavern, Princeton, Iowa
Tropical parties on the Mississippi: Tiki Tavern is available for bookings
Putnam has sensory-friendly film showing
Putnam Museum to show sensory-friendly film on Sunday
Cinderella at Prospect Park July 8-17
Quad City Music Guild presents 'Cinderella' July 8-17