QC ‘Teens for Tomorrow’ students set grantmaking record for nonprofits

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation (QCCF) is an organization promoting philanthropy in the community by donating money to area nonprofits.

The foundation is celebrating a group of teens, after breaking a grantmaking record.

The “Teens for Tomorrow” program teaches tomorrow’s generation of donors the importance of philanthropy.

Students are given $10,000 from the QCCF’s grant pool to distribute among 10 local nonprofits.

This year, students were able to raise an additional, record breaking $5,500 in grants from donors in the community.

“This Teens for Tomorrow program is critical to not only the organizations that receive funds, but to our teens because it teaches them some skills they might have not learned otherwise. Learning how to make an ask of a donor, learning how to be passionate about a particular program or non-profit in our community. And learning why it’s important to give back to our nonprofit organizations,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

In 2022, 30 students participated in the program and for the first time in the 20 years the program has been active, students learned about fundraising and how to meet with donors to solicit gifts to grow the foundation’s grantmaking budget of $10,000, and the teens exceeded that.

Of the $5,500 addition amount in grants raised, Rivermont Collegiate senior, Siri Pothua, raised nearly half of the total amount and took a lot away from the program.

“Even if you’re not business or like philanthropy oriented. This is such an important life skill, and like an experience that will help you learn. I personally don’t plan on heading into the philanthropic business for my career, but definitely I have learned so many skills that I am going to carry on in the future,” said Pothula.

Pothula chose to donate a good chunk of that money raised for the grant to the Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County.

“The grants that the teens were able to make together are going to go farther. They’re going to impact more of the nonprofits, more of the needs and opportunities for our community. And it also taught our teens some really valuable skills they’ll be able to take with them in life,” said Anne Calder, Vice President of Development at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

High school students are able to participate in the “Teens for Tomorrow” program for a maximum of two years. The Quad Cities Community Foundation accepts applications for the program from students at any Quad Cities school.

To get involved in the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s “Teens for Tomorrow” program, call the foundation at (563) 326-2840, or click here.

