QCAWC’s ‘Kind Kids Activity Hour’ invites children to enrich the lives of shelter animals

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad City Animal Welfare Center partners with schools and youth organizations throughout the area to provide quality educational programs to teach young people how to be pet caretakers, how pets improve our lives, and the impact young people can have on the lives of animals.

One of the programs that fulfills the mission is Kind Kids Activity Hour on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Patti McRaie, QCAWC, (who brought in an adorable adoptable kitten named Maxine) informs viewers how children can register to participate in these fun, helpful activities. For instance, on Sat., July 9, the kids will be making treats for shelter animals. On July 23, the plan is to have participants make enrichment toys for the homeless animals.

RSVP in advance for any dates by calling 309-787-6830 or emailing dawn@qcawc.org. For more details about his program, visit https://qcawc.org/education/kind-kids-activity-hour

