Scattered showers today ahead of quiet weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This morning heavy rain is setting up just south of the TV6 viewing area, but scattered showers and storms will be around through the day. Clouds and showers will keep highs in the mid and low 80s once again. Skies will clear out tonight and sunny skies will be the weather story this weekend. We will start off each morning in the 50s and 60s and each afternoon will end up in the mid 80s. A quick return to the 90s comes Monday before another cooler and drier stretch of weather arrives by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Showers and storms south of I-80. High: 81º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms end. Low: 73º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

