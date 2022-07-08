Advertisement

Scattered showers today ahead of quiet weekend

A Sunny & Quiet Weekend Ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This morning heavy rain is setting up just south of the TV6 viewing area, but scattered showers and storms will be around through the day.  Clouds and showers will keep highs in the mid and low 80s once again.  Skies will clear out tonight and sunny skies will be the weather story this weekend.  We will start off each morning in the 50s and 60s and each afternoon will end up in the mid 80s.  A quick return to the 90s comes Monday before another cooler and drier stretch of weather arrives by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Showers and storms south of I-80.  High: 81º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms end.  Low: 73º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal four years after toddler drowns
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday
According to Crime Stoppers, Webb was arrested from a tip on July 4.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested
Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Shower, storm chances through the end of the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heavy rain south of I-80 by midmorning
Showers and storms move in south of I-80 this morning
Showers and storms move in south of I-80 this morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Shower, storm chances through the end of the week