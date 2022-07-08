Schafer’s access road closed starting July 25

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Schafer’s access road at Lake Odessa is closed for construction starting July 25.

According to the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, repairs on Schafer’s access, 97th St., are beginning July 25 and will last for about 2 weeks.

During this time, all boaters and fishermen should use the Sand Run Access to launch boats at Lake Odessa.

Cabin owners will be able to access their property through the Snively Campgrounds during the construction, the refuge said.

