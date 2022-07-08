Advertisement

Schafer’s access road closed starting July 25

Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive/US 395.
Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive/US 395.
By Marianna Novak and KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Schafer’s access road at Lake Odessa is closed for construction starting July 25.

According to the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, repairs on Schafer’s access, 97th St., are beginning July 25 and will last for about 2 weeks.

During this time, all boaters and fishermen should use the Sand Run Access to launch boats at Lake Odessa.

Cabin owners will be able to access their property through the Snively Campgrounds during the construction, the refuge said.

