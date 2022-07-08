Senator Dick Durbin visits USP Thomson, says it “reasonably” protects staff and inmates

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Last month, Senator Dick Durbin and other lawmakers including Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos sent a letter to the Inspector General, calling for an immediate investigation into a report that was published by NPR and the Marshall Project that detailed the deaths of several inmates as well as allegations of abuse by prison staff at USP Thomson.

On Friday, Senator Durbin toured around the prison and gave a press conference on his findings, as well as announcing that the investigation is currently ongoing.

When TV6 asked Durbin about whether he thought the safety of inmates at the prison were “at risk,” he responded that all prisons are dangerous, however USP Thomson has a reasonable safety standard.

“I would say, in terms of the standards of them being used to protect the inmates and the staff I think this is a reasonable situation, from what I saw today,” Durbin replied.

But, according to Durbin, the problem USP Thomson faces is partly because of the severity of crimes that inmates are behind its walls for.

“These were prisoners who committed a crime, were sentenced to prison, then were guilty of such misconduct that they were sent here to try to straighten themselves out,” said Durbin.

The Senator has long advocated for prison reform having authored a bill called the First Step Act, which proposes to cut lengthy sentences in federal prisons as well as improve life inside their walls.

He said he stopped at USP Thomson Friday to look around, amongst the new challenges the prison is facing.

“There are clearly incidents of misbehavior, violence, in the prison. Let’s be honest about that,” said Durbin, “we want people to be treated humanely, we want people who are working here to be protected at all times.”

Among challenges the prison faces with alleged inmate abuse, the staff claim there is a lack of training and not enough employees there.

“Staff morale is very low here, it’s the lowest I’ve ever seen and I’ve been in the Bureau over 15 years,” said John Zumkehr, the President of the prison union, “so we need to make a change. We need to focus on staff morale [and] we need to focus on training.”

Earlier this week Zumkehr sent out a letter asking for the immediate removal of the prison’s Warden, Thomas Bergami, whom Zumhekr claimed failed to address multiple incidents at the prison which he said put inmates and staff both at risk.

“I’m not going to engage in that conversation,” Durbin responded when he was asked about the Union’s letter, “I hope they can establish a more cooperative relationship. I think that’s very important.”

However, Zumkehr says the union wants one thing the most, “to know the Warden cares, that they support their staff here. We have the hardest mission in the Bureau. We have the youngest staff in the Burearu. Focus on staff and training, that’s what we need.”

When asked if he was satisfied with what Durbin had to say about USP Thomson, Zumkehr said he trusts that the senator will help make changes.

TV6 reached out to USP Thomson’s communications team to try and get a comment on the Union’s call for the Warden’s. We have not yet heard back.

