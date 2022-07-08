Tropical parties on the Mississippi: Tiki Tavern is available for bookings

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) -If you can’t escape to a tropical paradise, you and your party buddies can still enjoy a fantastic replica experience while floating on the Mighty Mississippi.

Tiki Tavern is a floating tiki bar available for rent.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two interviews from Princeton, Iowa, with owners Zac and Chelsea Hamilton. Watch the videos to learn all the details of how to book rentals and more.

Cost is $50 per person for every two hours. Rental requires a minimum of 6 guests and a maximum of 12. The craft’s services are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Tiki Tavern always provides a captain that is certified and trained in CPR and first aid which means no one in your group has to know how to operate a water craft.

For more information or to book Tiki Tavern, here’s the link to book online. The phone number is 262-422-5556. Tiki Tavern has several rules that must be followed (see more at the link).

Tiki Tavern / 333 S River Drive / Princeton, IA / chelshamilton18@gmail.com / 262-422-5556

