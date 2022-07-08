Advertisement

Two Rivers Church has served community meals in Rock Island for twenty years

Rock Island church has served community meals for 20 years
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A weekly community meal in Rock Island has been going strong for twenty years and it’s estimated that more than 75 thousand meals have been served since it began.

Reverend Robb McCoy of Two Rivers United Methodist Church talks about the community meal that began in 2002.

This meal and fellowship opportunity--which is open to anyone and everyone--is served every Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Two Rivers United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1820 5th Avenue in Rock Island. It’s at the Southwest corner of 5th Avenue and 19th Street.

