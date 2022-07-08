Advertisement

Two runners announced for Bix 7 ‘Break the Tape’

By Samson Kimani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bix 7 officials announced Thursday the names of the two Russell “Break the Tape” runners, formerly known as “Beat the Elite.”

Sam Russell of Davenport and Olivia Moore of Iowa City will be competing to finish the 48th Quad-City Times Bix 7 before the first elite runner. If successful, they will each receive $2,500 which they can either keep or give to charity. Moore and Russell will be given a head start on race day as they each try to “Break the Tape” at the finish line.

“Definitely was not expecting to be picked for this when I signed up for the race,” Moore said. “I just signed up because I love running bix, was a little overwhelmed but I knew this was a great opportunity and had to go for it.”

For more information about the Bix 7 or how to register for the race, click here.

