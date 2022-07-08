Woman given suspended prison sentence, probation for Davenport ER shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced this week to a suspended five-year prison sentence and probation for shooting a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room in March.

G’Sani Natric Bogan, 21, pleaded guilty in April to reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, both felonies.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Fowler sentenced her to five years in prison on both charges and ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time. The judge then suspended the prison sentence and placed her on three years of probation, court records show.

Bogan will not have to serve the prison sentence if she completes probation.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 12:47 a.m. March 9, Davenport officers responded to Genesis West Hospital for a report of gunfire and a disturbance in the emergency room lobby.

Witnesses saw Bogan and Fahsheed Rush, 20, fighting. At one point, Rush punched Bogan in the face.

Bogan pulled out a gun and fired two shots, one of which struck Rush in the thigh.

At the time, there were multiple bystanders in the ER lobby.

Security footage showed Bogan and Rush fighting and that they two fought over control of the gun.

Bogan admitted to police that she fired the gun while fighting with Rush, according to the affidavit.

Rush was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor. The charge was later dismissed.

Also Wednesday, Fowler revoked Bogan’s deferred sentence in an unrelated heroin case and sentenced her to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and placed her on three years of probation. The sentence will run concurrently to the sentences in the shooting case, court records show.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.