Assumption slams their way passed the Demons

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights seemed right at home hosting the regional quarterfinal at North Scott High School.

The Knights, with the help of a Noah Mack grand slam into the scoreboard in the first inning, jumped on top of Washington and would never look back. Assumption would add five more runs in the second, and then finish off the game in the bottom of the sixth with a 10-0 win.

Assumption will face Keokuk in the semifinals on Monday.

