Louisa-Muscatine grad prepares for National High School Finals Rodeo

MOSCOW, Iowa (KWQC) - Cameron Shoultz and her horse, Martha, are finishing up their final practices as the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo looms.

“[Martha] is on a pretty strict workout routine. She’s worked every day,” Shoultz said. “I don’t like to do many actual practice runs. [We] slow down and see where my holes are, see where I need to improve, let her feel correct, and it allows us to regroup together as a team.”

Shoultz and Martha’s connection is relatively new. Earlier this year, Shoultz rode a horse named Burney, but Burney had to be put down. Shoultz said it’s a moment she still thinks about.

“It’s definitely hard. It’s just a reminder that God has a plan for you, and maybe what happened to me wasn’t what I wanted, but it was what was right for me,” Shoultz said. “Burney wasn’t supposed to go on to college with me, I was supposed to find this horse. He was just a part of my journey and taught me how to win.”

Shoultz’s aunt, Angela, said it’s been remarkable to see her niece persevere through an unexpected tragedy.

“She lost a big part of her life, and that was her heart horse. The way she came back from that is amazing,” Angela Shoultz said. “Honestly, I don’t think I would have been able to do it. When they are riding together, it’s like Burney. That’s probably the hardest part but it’s also the part that makes me the proudest because she is taking what he gave her and making something of it.”

Shoultz said she and Martha are ready for the finals.

“Martha definitely knows her job, she’s very good at it, and she does not like to be bothered,” Shoultz said. “If I keep my nerves under control, and I ride her as I have been, it’s going to be okay.”

Shoultz said it has been a whirlwind of a year, and that she feels lucky, excited, and nervous to take on the nation’s best. She added that she and her family will leave for the finals in Wyoming on July 15, and her first run will take place on July 17.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.