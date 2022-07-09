A Sunny & Quiet Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - High pressure situated over the great lakes will provide us with warm sunshine and pleasant weather through the weekend. Look for highs ranging from the lower to middle 80′s both days. Our next system advances into the region late Sunday night into Monday, with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to start the week. Readings will also be a bit warmer with highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s. Looking ahead, the rest of the week looks quiet and uneventful as temperatures remain in the 80′s through Friday. Expect sunshine through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 57°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

