Eight local softball teams survive and advance

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES AREA, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -

Central De Witt 0 - North Scott 6

Davenport North 0 - Muscatine 9

Beckman 3 - Wilton 12

Grinnell 1 - West Liberty 4

Iowa City West 2 - Pleasant Valley 3

Iowa City High 4 - Bettendorf 3

Davenport West 2 - Iowa City Liberty 12

Independence 0 - Assumption 13

Fort Madison 0 - Burlington 4

Maquoketa 6 - Western Dubuque 3

Central Lee 4 - West Burlington/Notre Dame 3

