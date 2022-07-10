Eight local softball teams survive and advance
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Central De Witt 0 - North Scott 6
Davenport North 0 - Muscatine 9
Beckman 3 - Wilton 12
Grinnell 1 - West Liberty 4
Iowa City West 2 - Pleasant Valley 3
Iowa City High 4 - Bettendorf 3
Davenport West 2 - Iowa City Liberty 12
Independence 0 - Assumption 13
Fort Madison 0 - Burlington 4
Maquoketa 6 - Western Dubuque 3
Central Lee 4 - West Burlington/Notre Dame 3
