End of month road construction to be set for Lake Odessa

LAKE ODESSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting July 25, Schafer’s Access Road will be closed down for construction at Lake Odessa in Louisa County.

Repairs on Schaefer’s Access and 97th Street are expected to last about two weeks.

During the time of construction, people who want to boat and fish can use the Sand Run access.

Cabin owners can get to their properties through the Snively Campgrounds.

