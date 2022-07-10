The facts and effects of inflation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Inflation is on the rise and most of us are feeling the impact. From the gas pump to the grocery store, prices continue to climb.

At 8.6%, the rate of inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years. In the real world, that equates to a 5.5% increase in housing, 10.1% food costs, and the national average on the price of gas is above five dollars per gallon. This episode with gather information and insight from area financial experts on all the important questions surrounding the issue of inflation.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Dr. Bill Polley, Economist at Western Illinois University

John Nagle, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Quad City Bank & Trust

Shawn Bolton, Quad Cities’ Realtor, Keller Williams

About the show: INSI6HT is a news discussion program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.