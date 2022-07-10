Advertisement

Muscatine intersection to close on Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The intersection of Busch and Lucas Streets will be closed starting on Monday due to construction.

The closures are due to a storm sewer separation project by the city of Muscatine.

The project is expected to last for around six weeks.

During construction, there will be a temporary path created from the alley behind Busch Street to the end of Greenwood Drive.

The city says that path will give access to all nearby residents.

