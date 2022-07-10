Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14.

The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop.

At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.

The group will be performing their concert on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

All admission, as well as parking and concerts, are free to the public.

