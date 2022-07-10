Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your Sunday forecast will feature sunshine and warmth, along with a bit more humidity as we finish up the weekend. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon. It will be mostly clear this evening, followed by increasing clouds tonight, as lows settle into the 60′s. A front moving through the region Monday will bring scattered clouds, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly into the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has put the TV6 viewing area at a Marginal to Slight (Level 1 to Level 2) risk for strong to severe storms, producing damaging winds, hail, lightning and brief heavy rain. Readings should range from the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s. We should clear out the clouds for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds and not as cool. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A chance for showers and storms by late morning/early afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.