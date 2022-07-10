Advertisement

Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday

A Few Storms Possible Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your Sunday forecast will feature sunshine and warmth, along with a bit more humidity as we finish up the weekend. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon. It will be mostly clear this evening, followed by increasing clouds tonight, as lows settle into the 60′s. A front moving through the region Monday will bring scattered clouds, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly into the afternoon hours. Readings should range from the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s. We should clear out the clouds for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 80′s.

TODAY:   Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds and not as cool. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Partly cloudy and very warm. A chance for showers and storms by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

