1st Day Project collecting school supplies for students in need in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 1st Day Project group will collect school supply donations for students in need through the Quad Cities area throughout July.

Supplies collected through the Quad City-Wide 1st Day Project help meet the needs of thousands of students and enable them to dive into their learning with confidence. Items needed include pencils, pens, crayons, composition notebooks, pocket folders, spiral notebooks, and pencil cases, according to a media release.

More than 25,000 students in the Quad Cities schools are eligible for the free and reduced lunch programs. Some Quad Cities schools have as many as 98% of the total student population qualifying for free and reduced lunch and/or are low-income households, according to the release.

School District Collections now through July 30

Donations will be accepted on weekdays at the below school district locations.

IOWA

Bettendorf CSD Administration Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf, Monday-Thursday. 563-359-3681.

Davenport Community School District, 1702 Main St., Davenport, Monday – Thursday. 563-445-5000.

Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf. 563-332-5151.

ILLINOIS

East Moline/United Township, Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. 309-236-0058.

Moline SD Administration Center, 1619 11th Ave., Moline. 309-743-1600.

Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center, 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island. 309-793-5900.

Business partner drop-off sites now through July 29

Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline locations.

Carpetland, Davenport and Moline locations.

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency, 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island.

DuTrac Credit Union, Davenport and Moline locations.

McManus Orthodontics, 4507 24th St., Rock Island.

MelFoster Co., Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations.

MidWest Complete Construction, 3720 46th Ave., Rock Island.

Monetary donations are currently the best way to ensure that students can receive the supplies they need. Donations can be designated to specific districts or the project through the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend.

The Quad City-Wide First Day Project annual school supply drive is a strong collaboration among six Quad City area school districts: Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline/United Township, Moline-Coal Valley, Rock Island-Milan, and Pleasant Valley.

The group established the First Day Project in 2006 as a way to coordinate and enhance school supply collections taking place in different Quad City communities and engage local businesses and volunteer groups to help meet the needs of kindergarten through 12th-grade students who may not otherwise have the means to buy school supplies, according to the release.

