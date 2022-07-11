Cold front passes through this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: After a rough start to the morning with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, our afternoon will be quieter. Expect a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with a chance for a few isolated showers and storms that develop as a cold front passes through. Severe weather threat stays to our east. Temperatures recover to the 80s.

Tonight the sky clears with a low in the lower 60s. The rest of the week will be dry with slightly humid conditions and seasonable temperatures. It does look to heat up again toward the end of the weekend into early next week.

TODAY: Pop-up shower or storm. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 87º. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 64º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83º

