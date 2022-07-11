Cold front passes through this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are quiet as of 3AM in the TV6 viewing area, but there are storms in western Iowa that will need to be watched this morning. These will continue moving the east, along I-80 and enter our area after 6AM. There will be the potential for a few strong storms by the time they reach our area. This will also keep clouds around today limiting our chance for severe weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. After a cold front passes through tonight we will see a quiet stretch of weather in the QCA with sunshine each day and highs in the mid 80s through Friday.

TODAY: AM storms. High: 88º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 73º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º

