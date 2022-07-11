Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani Kamada, 39.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Rock Island officers responded at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue and found Kamada. Police said in a media release that an unidentified person show him.

No other information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

