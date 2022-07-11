Advertisement

First Alert Day For Strong Storms Monday Morning July 11th

A cluster of strong storms will move into the area this morning
Out of here by midday
Out of here by midday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are quiet as of 3AM in the TV6 viewing area, but there are storms in western Iowa that will need to be watched this morning. These will continue moving the east, along I-80 and enter our area after 6AM. There will be the potential for a few strong storms by the time they reach our area with winds up to 60mph and torrential downpours the primary threats. This will also keep clouds around today limiting our chance for severe weather this afternoon.

Out of here by midday
Out of here by midday(kwqc)

