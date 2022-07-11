First Alert Day For Strong Storms Monday Morning July 11th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are quiet as of 3AM in the TV6 viewing area, but there are storms in western Iowa that will need to be watched this morning. These will continue moving the east, along I-80 and enter our area after 6AM. There will be the potential for a few strong storms by the time they reach our area with winds up to 60mph and torrential downpours the primary threats. This will also keep clouds around today limiting our chance for severe weather this afternoon.

Out of here by midday (kwqc)

