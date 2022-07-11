DEWITT Iowa (KWQC) -Homestead Art & Studio is a gallery where 70 artists display works, a location for art instruction and classes, plus a retail gift shop at 520 8th Street, DeWitt.

Sharon Larson, owner of Homestead Art & Studio informs viewers about her unique studio and store. The motto of the space is, “stop in for the Iowa-made art and gifts. Stay for the creative classes and fun”.

For more details about the store and studio, visit the website: https://www.homesteadartandstudio.com/ or call 563-659-6505.

