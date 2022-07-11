Advertisement

Homestead Art & Studio

Homestead Art & Studio
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT Iowa (KWQC) -Homestead Art & Studio is a gallery where 70 artists display works, a location for art instruction and classes, plus a retail gift shop at 520 8th Street, DeWitt.

Sharon Larson, owner of Homestead Art & Studio informs viewers about her unique studio and store. The motto of the space is, “stop in for the Iowa-made art and gifts. Stay for the creative classes and fun”.

For more details about the store and studio, visit the website: https://www.homesteadartandstudio.com/ or call 563-659-6505.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

Latest News

That's Nice Flowers For Every Occasion in Rock Island.
That’s Nice--Flowers For Every Occasion
QC Toddler Zone
Great family entertainment ideas with QC Family Pass
Anthony Peters
Indoor vs. outdoor workouts during the summer heat
Renaissance Resale Boutique in Clinton
Renaissance Resale Boutique