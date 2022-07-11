Indoor vs. outdoor workouts during the summer heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The temperatures are soaring and while some people want the air conditioning at the gym, others are enjoying a good workout in the hot weather.

Does exercising in the heat offer benefits that an indoor environment doesn’t?

Personal trainer Anthony Peters of QuickHIT Fitness Labs in Davenport highlights the pros and cons when it comes to exercising in warmer temperatures and what precautions exercisers should take.

QuickHIT Fitness / 1224 E 37th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / (563) 293-1224

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.