Advertisement

Indoor vs. outdoor workouts during the summer heat

Workouts in Summer Heat: Indoors vs. Outdoors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The temperatures are soaring and while some people want the air conditioning at the gym, others are enjoying a good workout in the hot weather.

Does exercising in the heat offer benefits that an indoor environment doesn’t?

Personal trainer Anthony Peters of QuickHIT Fitness Labs in Davenport highlights the pros and cons when it comes to exercising in warmer temperatures and what precautions exercisers should take.

QuickHIT Fitness / 1224 E 37th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / (563) 293-1224

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

Latest News

That's Nice Flowers For Every Occasion in Rock Island.
That’s Nice--Flowers For Every Occasion
QC Toddler Zone
Great family entertainment ideas with QC Family Pass
Homestead Art & Studio, DeWitt, IA
Homestead Art & Studio
Renaissance Resale Boutique in Clinton
Renaissance Resale Boutique