Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.(KWQC/McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night.

David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.

He was taken to the McDonough County Jail pending a bond hearing.

At 8:41 p.m., a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy saw a black Suzuki motorcycle diving into Good Hope, Illinois, on Highway 67. The motorcycle had no registration on it and was driving 65 mph, according to a media release.

The motorcycle stopped for the deputy in the 400 block of North Monmouth Street. The driver, later identified as Gordon, pulled over long enough for the deputy to get out of the vehicle and then drove off at speeds more than 80 mph, according to the release.

After a short chase, Gordon stopped and then ran near East 1800th and Illinois Route 9 before he was arrested by the deputy, according to the release.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

