Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

According to Rock Island Police, officers responded at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man dead. Police say an unidentified suspect shot the man.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

