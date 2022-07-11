Advertisement

Man sentenced for burglarizing Jo Daviess Co. church

John Cook Jr.
John Cook Jr.(KWQC/Jo Daviess County State's Attorney's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Lacon, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to five-and-a-half years for burglarizing a church in Elizabeth.

Court records show John Cook Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to burglary of a house of worship, a Class 1 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possessing burglary tools and criminal damage.

Once he completes his prison sentence, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release, similar to parole.

The church burglary happened in January, according to a media release from the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders

Latest News

Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.
I80 Truckstop kicks off 43rd Anniversary of the Walcott Truckers Jamboree July 14
UnityPoint Health-Trinity is holding a hiring fair from 4 to 7 p.m. July 21 at Trinity College...
UnityPoint Health-Trinity hosting hiring event for clinical positions
A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.
Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting