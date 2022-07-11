Man sentenced for burglarizing Jo Daviess Co. church

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Lacon, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to five-and-a-half years for burglarizing a church in Elizabeth.

Court records show John Cook Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to burglary of a house of worship, a Class 1 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possessing burglary tools and criminal damage.

Once he completes his prison sentence, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release, similar to parole.

The church burglary happened in January, according to a media release from the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.