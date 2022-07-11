Advertisement

Nearly a thousand summer campers celebrate learning at the TaxSlayer Center

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Spring Forward, a local out-of-school learning organization, will be showing their appreciation to kids in Quad City summer camps.

Monday, hundreds of summer campers gathered at the TaxSlayer Center for fun activities, put together by 30 local organizations.

Executive Director of Spring Forward, Dan McNeil says this is a way to keep kids actively engaged in learning while out of school.

“It’s summer learning has always been important. But after COVID became more critical, we want to make sure that our kids are active engaged in learning over the summer months. It helps them prepare for the next grade and keep up with their peers,” said McNeil.

McNeil goes on to say summer camps participating include, Spring Forward, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, The Salvation Army, Skip-A-Long, and Two Rivers YMCA.

“It’s highly orchestrated, you might think that with with 800 kids on the on the arena floor and the turf is down for the arena league football team. But there’s so much to do, that. The kids in the camps, have time to see it all and spread out. And they really have a blast. We’re so glad that we’re back this year,” said McNeil.

Organizers say Monday’s celebration was made possible with donations from John Deere.

McNeil goes on to mention, this event is not open to the public, since plans have already been created with existing summer camps.

