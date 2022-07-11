Advertisement

Police: Man fired shots in parking lot of Rock Island apartment complex

The Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond on the warrant has been set at $100,000.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

On Thursday, the Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond on the warrant has been set at $100,000.

Around 3:19 p.m. June 23, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge apartment complex, 3700 5th St. No injuries were reported.

Dickerson is considered a dangerous fugitive, police said in a media release. Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts or information related to the case to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

