Renaissance Resale Boutique

Renaissance Resale Boutique in Clinton
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -There are numerous reasons to shop consignment. Saving money on high-end products and buying sustainable items and goods instead of low-quality, disposable, fast fashion are two of the most important.

Renaissance Resale Boutique in Clinton is such a story that specializes in department, specialty and boutique-quality brands.

Misty Kock talks about the store and its top-quality offerings (for back-to-school or any needs)---everything from business, casual, and fun clothing. Brands represented include: Chico, Ann Taylor, Michael Kors, Talbots, Anne Klein, Coldwater Creek, Sperry, Saks and many more.

Renaissance Resale Boutique / 2319 North 2nd Street / Clinton, IA 52732 / (563) 242-0958

