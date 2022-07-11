Advertisement

That’s Nice--Flowers For Every Occasion

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Freddy “The Flower Guy” Allen joins PSL to feature the new floral business with delivery service that he operates out of his Rock Island home.

Allen promises to only use the highest quality flowers for his creative arrangements and to do all this at fair prices. He is also a local musician who has discovered that combining his skills as a musician and florist works wonderfully well for him personally and for clients.

For more information, visit the business Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Thats-Nice-Flowers-for-Every-Occasion-109623398453571 or call 773-358-8548.

