UnityPoint Health-Trinity hosting hiring event for clinical positions

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health-Trinity is holding a hiring fair from 4 to 7 p.m. July 21 at Trinity College of Nursing, 2122 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The event will focus on filling clinical positions in its hospitals, home care and clinics in the Quad Cities and Muscatine, the hospital system said in a media release.

Recruiters and department managers will be looking for entry-level and experienced patient care team members in the areas of:

RN

LPN

Certified Medical Assistant

Patient Care Tech (No experience is necessary for this role and on-the-job training is offered)

Paramedic or EMT

Ultrasound

Radiology

Surgical Techs

Sign-on bonuses are available, according to the release.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of individuals to bring their talent and passion for helping others to our amazing team,” Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said. “We celebrate diversity and honor what makes people unique. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, we accept people for who they are and value the talents and experience they bring.”

The hospital system asks applicants to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. Applicants must be prepared to discuss work experience, work goals, and training applicable to the position.

