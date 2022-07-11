Advertisement

‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington is set for Saturday

It’s an annual outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July
A Very Vintage Market in downtown Burlington is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July along Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington.

This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free.

Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners, Inc. and Dustin Roth, Director of Marketing & Communications – Greater Burlington Partnership are the PSL guests that provide viewers details about the features of the Greater Burlington-A Very Vintage Market--a place for shoppers and vendors to share their passion to reuse, remake, and restyle.

There is an emphasis on antique and vintage décor, repurposed, re-imagined, or up-cycled items, handcrafted goods, architectural salvage, primitive and farmhouse accents.

Local food is a big attraction, too, with a Food Truck row on site where attendees can grab refreshments or a meal.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/498722885009748?active_tab=about

Greater Burlington-A Very Vintage Market / 200-600 Blocks of Jefferson St./ Burlington, IA / 319-752-6365

