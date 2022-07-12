Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street.

According to troopers, an orange 2015 Jeep Wrangler was westbound and did not stop at the stop light and struck the passenger side of a brown 2013 Honda CRV that was turning left onto 6th Street.

The passenger of the Honda CRV, Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Joy R. Stephens, 80, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, Shawn P. Runge, 55, of Morris, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, troopers said.

