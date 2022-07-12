Advertisement

FEMA test for radiological preparedness at Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every two years The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is required to test state and local radiological emergency plans.

Tuesday, emergency response personnel from Rock Island County, Whiteside County, Scott County, Clinton County and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

Tom Morgan, Chief, Technological Hazards Branch of FEMA Region 7 says they will conduct test based on 16 planning standards.

“We have, FEMA has developed a number of criteria that we evaluate, looking at everything from notification of the emergency response organizations notification of the public,” said Morgan.

Morgan says the point of these test are to make sure power stations are prepared for any radiological emergency or accident.

“We know things can happen. Because we see that all the time with hurricanes, we never expected or, you know, a year of storms, that was unprecedented, those things happen. So famous outlook is that preparedness is that we always need to keep prepared, and make sure our communities are prepared in case the unbelievable things happen,” said Morgan.

Any issues found will be included in an after action report said Morgan.

He goes on to say these test will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday with a preliminary findings meeting Friday, July 15th, at 12 p.m. The public is invited to attend at the Quad Cities Station Training Building, 22710 206th Avenue North, Cordova, IL.

