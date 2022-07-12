Former Rock Island Alderman charged with theft pleads guilty

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft has pleaded guilty.

David Geenan was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation. The foundation is a Rock Island-based nonprofit that provides grants to local charities.

Geenan was sentenced on Monday to thirty months probation and ordered to pay over $63,000 in restitution.

The State’s Attorney’s office said in a media release, Geenen knowingly and unlawfully took Day Foundation funds over $30,000 since December 2020. In a series of transactions, Geenen diverted funds for local organizations and wrote checks for his personal use, the state’s attorney’s office said. Bank statements were altered to disguise the missing money.

The theft was initially reported to the Rock Island Police Department on behalf of Doris and Victor Day Foundation, Geenen’s former employer, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office said.

The State’s Attorney’s office said Geenen was terminated from the Doris and Victor Foundation and soon after resigned from the Rock Island City Council.

