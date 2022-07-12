Advertisement

Former Rock Island Alderman charged with theft pleads guilty

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island Alderman charged with felony theft has pleaded guilty.

David Geenan was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation. The foundation is a Rock Island-based nonprofit that provides grants to local charities.

Geenan was sentenced on Monday to thirty months probation and ordered to pay over $63,000 in restitution.

The State’s Attorney’s office said in a media release, Geenen knowingly and unlawfully took Day Foundation funds over $30,000 since December 2020. In a series of transactions, Geenen diverted funds for local organizations and wrote checks for his personal use, the state’s attorney’s office said. Bank statements were altered to disguise the missing money.

The theft was initially reported to the Rock Island Police Department on behalf of Doris and Victor Day Foundation, Geenen’s former employer, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office said.

The State’s Attorney’s office said Geenen was terminated from the Doris and Victor Foundation and soon after resigned from the Rock Island City Council.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fatally shot early Sunday in Rock Island has been identified by the coroner as Amani...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says
Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting
The Rock Island Police Department has obtained a warrant for Daquan D. Dickerson, 27, for one...
Police: Man fired shots in parking lot of Rock Island apartment complex

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
A Lacon, Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to five-and-a-half years for burglarizing a church...
Man sentenced for burglarizing Jo Daviess Co. church
An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County.
1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday