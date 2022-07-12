Advertisement

Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Cincinnati is facing charges after he was accused of sneaking into a neighbor’s basement naked, looking for clothes.

According to WXIX, homeowners told police they heard noises coming from the basement while they were on the first floor of their house.

An affidavit says the man identified himself as “Tommy” when they asked who was there.

Witnesses told police Thomas Byers, 40, went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was allegedly naked and asking for clothing.

“Then he said, ‘I’m not a pervert. Please don’t call the police,’” the homeowner explained. “And then he asked for some clothes.”

They recognized Byers as one of their neighbors and went to get him some clothing. When they returned, Byers was already dressed and holding a garbage bag full of clothes the family had planned to donate to Goodwill.

Byers left through the back door, and the homeowners called the police to report what happened.

According to Hamilton County court records, Byers was charged with trespassing.

The homeowners are shocked by what happened and said it’s something they never would have expected to happen in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

